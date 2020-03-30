New York State Police arrested a Schoharie County man in connection with a March 30 domestic dispute in the town of Summit.
Charles R. Smith, 49, of Summit, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both A misdemeanors, according to Kerra Burns, Troop G public information officer.
Smith is accused of wrapping his arm around the victim’s neck during a dispute and impeding their breathing, Burns said. He is also accused of preventing the victim from using a home phone to contact police.
The victim was able to lock themselves in a room and use a cell phone to call 911, according to Burns. Troopers located Smith and took him into custody shortly after midnight.
Burns said state police do not specify the defendant’s relationship to the victim in order to protect the victim’s identity.
Smith was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and is due back on a later date, Burns said. An order of protection was issued to the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.