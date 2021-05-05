Otsego County deputies said an Oneonta man was charged with felonies after he took computer equipment from an Oneonta store.
According to a media release, Scott M. Sieger, 21, was charged on April 23 with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny after an investigation of a burglary in the town of Oneonta.
According to the release, the investigation revealed that Sieger removed "multiple computer items" from the Personal Computer Services store without having permission to do so.
Sieger was located by the Oneonta Police Department and turned over to deputies, the release said. He will answer the charge in Town of Oneonta Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.