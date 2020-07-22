An Oneonta man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the stabbing and slashing of another Oneonta resident earlier that morning.
Brian J. Boore, 40, was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree burglary for allegedly stabbing the victim at his Burnside Avenue home Tuesday morning, according to Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner.
Police found the victim, an acquaintance of Boore, “bleeding profusely” and transported him to Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit but listed in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to Brenner.
Boore fled the scene on foot before officers’ arrival shortly before 9 a.m., Brenner said. A perimeter was established and a search of the area initiated, which included parts of the Susquehanna River and the Rail Yard.
Boore was “arrested without incident” near the Rail Yard after a drone sent by New York State Police landed in the area, Brenner said.
“I can’t say definitely that’s why we found him, but the drone landed and the guy came out," Brenner said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, particularly the nature of Boore’s relationship with the victim and the weapon used in the attack, Brenner said.
“We’re not sure if it was a knife or broken glass, which was found at the scene," Brenner said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
