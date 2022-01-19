An Afton man has been arrested after State Police sought tips to his identity.
According to a media release, State Police released a photo and asked for tips in identifying the individual after a wallet was stolen at the laundromat on West Main Street in the village of Bainbridge on Nov. 20. The wallet contained cash and credit cards.
On Jan. 18, troopers arrested Ronald L. Mills, 36, on a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny. He was processed at the Sidney barracks and issued appearance tickets, and will return to the Bainbridge Town Court on Feb. 1.
