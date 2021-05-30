A Cherry Valley man was charged with arson earlier this month following a fire that started in a camper and spread to an abandoned farmhouse in the town of Springfield, Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday, May 29.
Jason R. Tracy, 49, was arrested May 22 and charged with third and fourth degree arson, both felonies
A structure fire was reported on Briar Hill Road in the town Springfield, and deputies responded upon request of Otsego County Emergency Services who had determined the origin of the fire to be suspicious.
According to a media release, the investigation revealed that the defendant intentionally set fire to a camper, which in turn caused an abandoned farmhouse to catch on fire.
No injuries were sustained and the fire was extinguished by mutual aid from multiple fire districts. The defendant was arrested and released on an appearance ticket returnable to Springfield Town Court.
This office was assisted by the Otsego County Department of Emergency Services during the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.