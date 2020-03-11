New York State Police arrested an Oneonta resident in the early morning hours of March 8 for assaulting one person and injuring another.
Jeremiah A. Vonberg, 27, of Oneonta, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, second-degree menacing with a weapon and harassment.
Troopers responded to a domestic dispute at the Budget Inn on state Highway 23 in the town of Oneonta around 11:11 p.m. March 7, where Vonberg allegedly punched an unnamed victim in the face in a motel room, according to Troop C public information officer Aga Dembinska.
A third party in the room next door tried to intervene after hearing the victim’s cries for help, Dembinska said. Vonberg and the third party engaged in a physical fight in the parking lot, during which the third party sustained a cut after being struck with an unidentified weapon.
Vonberg was arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment and sent to the Delaware County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Oneonta Town Court on March 12.
