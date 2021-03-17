Delaware County deputies said a Troy man was arrested on a felony assault charge.
According to a media release, Mark Williams, 48, was charged on March 13 with second-degree assault in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at The Country Store in Roxbury. A victim reportedly suffered head and neck injuries, and was treated at a local hospital.
The Roxbury Town Court issued a criminal summons, which deputies served after arresting Williams. Williams was directed to appear in the court to answer the charge. The court also issued a temporary order of protection for the victim.
