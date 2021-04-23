A Norwich man was arrested Monday, April 19, in connection with the assault of two people last week in the town of Norwich.
Jose I. Gonzalez, 53, of Norwich, was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
New York State Police announced a search for Gonzalez on April 15, one day after two people were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries from a sharp object sustained during a domestic dispute at Fred’s Inn.
The nature of the injuries, whether the result of stabbing, slashing or other means, remains unclear. The weapon has not been identified.
At around the same time, the Norwich City School District was placed under secure lockdown by administrators and the Norwich Police Department following reports of an “unidentifiable non-school aged male” seen “fraternizing” with middle and high school students during arrival, according to a statement from district Superintendent Scott Ryan.
All campuses were declared “safe to resume all activity” later that afternoon.
