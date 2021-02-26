A Cobleskill man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting a state trooper who was breaking up a fight.
Jordan J. Davenport, 24, of Cobleskill, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
According to a New York State Police media release, a trooper called to the scene of a Feb. 19 fight involving multiple people at a village residence was interviewing a 16-year-old male when Davenport approached and began fighting with the minor.
When the trooper attempted to separate the pair, Davenport struck him in the head, according to the release.
Davenport was taken into custody and processed at the Cobleskill barracks. He was arraigned in Cobleskill Town Court and sent to Schoharie County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond.
