One man was arrested and another sent to the hospital after a fight Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the town of Davenport.
Franklin Davis, 35, of Davenport, was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, according to Aga Dembinska, public information officer for New York State Police Troop C.
Davis was hauling a load of logs when he attempted to go around a large pile of gravel in the middle of Utter Road, entered the shoulder and became stuck in the mud.
The victim, later confirmed by Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente to be Town Highway Superintendent Fred Utter, told troopers he heard yelling from his garage and went out to see what was going on.
Davis and Utter, who knew each other previously, got into an argument that turned physical when the pair began shoving each other and Davis punched Utter, causing him to fall into the side of the truck before landing on the ground, Dembinska said. A third person arrived on scene and also engaged in a physical confrontation with Davis.
The three men were separated by the time troopers arrived on scene, shortly after 10 a.m., Dembinska said.
Utter, who suffered cuts, bruising and swelling to the face, was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital by Davenport EMS.
Davis was arrested, processed at the Oneonta barracks and released on an appearance ticket to Davenport Town Court on Nov. 10.
Utter was not on official town business when the fight occurred, Valente said.
The Davenport Town Clerk received a complaint earlier in the day of a large pile of gravel on state Highway 23 at the intersection with Utter Road, which is private, according to Valente. The report was not addressed further because neither road is under town jurisdiction.
