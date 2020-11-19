A man from Kansas is being held in Otsego County jail after he allegedly tried to run over another person in the town of Hartwick on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
George K. Wang, 23, of Lawrence, Kansas, was charged with second degree attempted murder and vehicular assault, as well as operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and driving while intoxicated.
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office investigated of the hit and run motor vehicle accident on state Route 28 in the town of Hartwick.
According to deputies, the defendant, operating a 2013 Hyundai, drove off the roadway and lane shoulder and continued in to a grassy area in front of TOPS Plaza, where he struck a pedestrian who was not on the roadway.
Witnesses at the scene aided the victim and stated that following the incident, the suspect vehicle failed to stop, re-entered the roadway by swerving around other vehicles in the area, and then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, traveling south on state Route 28, according to a media release. Deputies at the scene forwarded the suspect vehicle information to patrols in the area.
The vehicle, exhibiting extensive front end damage, was found by a New York State Police patrol in the area of state Route 28 and the I-88 interchange, the release said The New York State Police stopped the vehicle and held the driver for deputies. Deputies said further investigation revealed Wang targeted and intentionally struck the victim with his motor vehicle "with malice intent," the release said.
The defendant was arrested and arraigned at Otsego County Centralized Arraignment by Judge Lucy P. Bernier.
Wang is being held at the Otsego County jail on a $300,000 secure bond. The victim is listed as in stable condition and is being treated for multiple injuries sustained during the incident, the release said.
