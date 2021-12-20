A Bainbridge man has been charged with attempted murder and other charges following a domestic dispute in Bainbridge this weekend, according to the state police.
Charles J. Richter, 46, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, first degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and first degree unlawful imprisonment.
On Sunday, troopers said the victim is in Wilson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries
State police conducted a search for Richter, and state Route 7 was closed near Kirby Lane during the search.
