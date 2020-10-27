An Afton man was charged with assault Friday, Oct. 16, after allegedly punching and kicking a 70-year-old man.
Edward C. Hillery, 56, of Afton, was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor after an investigation by New York State Police alleged that he punched a 70-year-old victim multiple times then pulled the victim to the ground and kicked him shortly after 1 p.m. on Main Street in the village.
Greene EMS checked the victim’s injuries but he declined transport, according to a media release.
Hillery was arrested, processed at the Sidney barracks, virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance. The judge issued an order of protection.
