Several tips from the public led New York State Police to make an arrest earlier this month in connection to the alleged theft of gift cards from a Richfield Springs food pantry.
Jeremy T. Harris, 44, of Richfield Springs, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and 39 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a stolen property
The Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs reported Dec. 1 that approximately $2,500 in gift cards, which were to be distributed throughout the community for the holidays, was stolen from the food pantry.
Tips from several members of the public and an investigation led troopers to Harris’ arrest Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to a media release. Harris was issued appearance tickets to Richfield Springs Village Court on Jan. 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.