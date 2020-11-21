A Summit man was charged with felony burglary and other charges following an investigation into the burglary of a business earlier this month, state police reported.
State police investigated a burglary reported on Nov. 12, and a search warrant was issued for the home of Timothy J. Joiret, 26. Joiret was subsequently charged with third-degree burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglar tools and criminal possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 18.
Throughout the investigation, numerous items stolen during the burglary were recovered from multiple locations, troopers said.
Joiret was arraigned in the Richmondville Town Court where he was placed on pretrial supervision through the Schoharie County Probation Department, and is due to reappear on Dec. 3 in the Summit Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.