New York State Police arrested a Chenango County man Friday, June 11, on charges that he sexually abused a child younger than 13.
Ralph C. Smith, 55, of Brisben, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse for allegedly subjecting a child to sexual contact in the town of Greene.
Smith was processed at the Norwich barracks, arraigned before a judge and released on his own recognizance.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact New York State Police at Sidney at 607-561-7400. Reference case No.10229603.
