Federal officials said a Delaware County man has been jailed on charged on charges that he sexually exploited a child.
According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice office for the Northern District of New York, Jeremie Hoyt, 41, of Davenport, appeared Monday in federal court.
The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Matthew Scarpino, acting special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
A criminal complaint alleges that in November 2020, Hoyt produced a sexually explicit photograph and video of a 14-year-old child. He later distributed the image and video over the internet to other users on a messaging application. U.S. Magistrate Judge Miroslav Lovric ordered Hoyt to be detained pending trial, the release said.
If convicted, Hoyt faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 15 years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 30 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of between five years and life. He would also be required to register as a sex offender.
The case is being investigated by HSI, with assistance from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police, the release said.
