An Oneonta man was charged with multiple criminal sex acts in an indictment unsealed Monday, July 19, in Otsego County Court.
Bradley C. Cook, 40, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sex acts involving a victim younger than 11.
Cook was arrested on a warrant by Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday, July 16, according to a media release. He is accused of having oral sexual contact with a person younger than 11.
Cook was sent to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Otsego County Court on Friday, Aug. 13.
