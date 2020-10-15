A Mount Vision man was charged with driving while intoxicated after he drove his vehicle into a bar, State Police announced Thursday, Oct. 15.
Shortly before 3 p.m., troopers and Otsego County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a report of a vehicle that struck Mandy’s Bar in Mount Vision.
According to troopers, an investigation revealed that Robert E. Ahlqvist, 67, was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and struck the bar. Ahlqvist was evaluated by EMS at the scene and was not transported. Troopers observed characteristics commonly associated with impairment, the release stated. At about 3:05 p.m., he was arrested on misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated charges, with a BAC of 0.13%, according to the release.
Ahlqvist was processed and released with appearance tickets to Laurens Town Court on Oct. 29, and turned over to a sober third party, troopers said.
