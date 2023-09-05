A Roscoe man was arrested on a felony charge after allegedly damaging a vehicle.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies were called on Aug. 26 to a complaint in the town of Colchester. Their investigation revealed that Alan Donner, 75, of Roscoe, had intentionally damaged another person’s vehicle following a "verbal altercation" while at the Mobil Gas Station in Downsville.
Deputies charged Donner with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. Donner was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Colchester Court.
