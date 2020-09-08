A Bloomville man has been arrested on a felony charge related to a domestic dispute last month that resulted in serious physical injury to the victim, police said.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies responded on Aug. 24 to an incident in Kortright where it was alleged that a man had shoved another person, injuring the victim.
An investigation revealed that Robert C. Sargent, 62, of Bloomville, had shoved the person during an argument, causing the victim to fall, the release said. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS for treatment. Deputies later determined that the victim had sustained serious physical injuries.
Sargent was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with one count of second-degree assault, a class D felony. He was arraigned in Kortright Town Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued and Sargent was directed to return to court on a later date to answer the felony assault charge.
