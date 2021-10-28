Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Cherry Valley man was arrested on a felony charge.
According to a media release from the Sheriff's Department, Kyle L. Cromp, 31 was charged on Oct. 13 with second-degree assault, a felony.
Deputies said the arrest followed their investigation into an assault that occurred in the town of Otsego on Oct. 3.
Cromp was arraigned at Otsego County Central Arraignment and released on his own recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in the town of Otsego Court.
