Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond said Thursday that a Delhi man is facing felony charges following the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at a Delhi auto repair shop in early September, and a former Bovina man is being sought in connection with the case.
According to a media release, deputies arrested David J. Alleyne, 40, of Delhi, on Wednesday, on arrest warrants issued by the town of Delhi Court. Alleyne is charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny.
It is alleged that Alleyne damaged the exhaust systems and stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a Delhi auto repair shop on two occasions during early September.
Alleyne was released after being issued an appearance ticket.
According to the report, the Delhi Town Court has also issued an arrest warrant for Sean R. Gillespie, 21, a former Bovina resident, in relation to the incidents.
Deputies said they are attempting to locate Gillespie and are asking the public to contact the sheriff's office at 607-832-5555, extension “0”, and report any information that may lead to his apprehension and arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.