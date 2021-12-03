State Police in Cobleskill arrested a Carlisle man on charges of forcible touching.
State police responded to a residence in the town of Carlisle for a guest who was no longer wanted at the home shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, state police said in a media release.
Jacob F. Markham, 30, is accused of grabbing an intimate part of a person’s body multiple times despite being told repeatedly to stop. Markham was taken into custody at the residence and transported to SP Cobleskill for processing.
Markham was issued an appearance ticket for the class A misdemeanor and is due in Carlisle Town Court on Dec. 8.
