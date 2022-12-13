State Police said a Broome County man was arrested on felony charges after failing to do work on a home.
According to a media release, troopers from the Norwich station arrested Thomas B. Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, on Dec. 10 on two counts of second-degree grand larceny, a class D felony.
Troopers were contacted by a victim who had made an agreement with Brick to complete home renovations but no work had been completed, the release said. The contract was made in May and the victim paid Brick $18,000 but called the State Police after several months of no work.
Brick was arrested and processed at the state police station in Norwich. He was arraigned and scheduled for his next court date in the Greene Village Court on Jan. 5, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.