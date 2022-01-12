A Cobleskill man was arrested Friday, Jan. 7, accused of making online threats.
According to a media release, State Police in Cobleskill were called in mid-December with a report of ongoing harassment to a victim younger than 17 on a social media app. On Friday Jan. 7, a threat was received that escalated the harassment to a terroristic threat intended to intimidate and coerce multiple victims, police said. Later in the day, Troopers identified John D. Graham as the person responsible for the threats.
Graham, 18, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony; second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Graham was processed at the Cobleskill barracks and arraigned in the town of Cobleskill Court. He was remanded to the Schoharie County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail, $6,000 secured bond or $12,000 partially secured bond. An order of protection was and issued and served on Graham at arraignment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.