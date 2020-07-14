A deputy from the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office was transported to Bassett Hospital after his patrol vehicle was struck by a suspect attempting to flee the scene of a burglary Tuesday afternoon.
New York State Police responded to reports of a burglary in Edmeston and attempted to initiate a traffic stop after a vehicle was seen leaving the scene on county Route 20, according to a media release.
The driver, Jesse M. Souza, 30, of Oneonta, failed to comply with the traffic stop and led troopers on a pursuit before striking the passenger side of the deputy’s vehicle on Allen Road in New Lisbon.
The deputy’s name was not released.
Souza and a passenger, Alexis T. Bowers, 20, of Norwich, were taken into custody after a foot pursuit, according to the release. Both were transported by Laurens emergency medical service personnel to Bassett Hospital for treatment and will each be charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, upon their release.
The investigation is ongoing.
