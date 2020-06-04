State Police reported they arrested an Arkville man for a May 27 slashing attack in Roxbury.
According to a media release, Timothy G. Reiche, 27, was charged with first-degree assault, a felony. It is alleged that Reiche slashed James Bellows, 36, in the abdominal area. Bellows was airlifted to Albany Medical Center the night of the incident.
According to the release, Bellows told investigators the attack occurred after an argument on May 27 at a residence on Spruce Street in the village of Roxbury.
Reiche was arrested and processed on June 2 by troopers at the Margaretville station. He was arraigned virtually and sent to the Delaware County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.
