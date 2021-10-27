Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 26, on new sex charges.
According to a media release from the sheriff's office, Timothy E. Arnold, 52, of Edmeston, was charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors and failure to notify an account change for a sex offender.
Deputies said an investigation revealed Arnold requested nude photographs and solicited sex from a minor. They said he also had social media accounts that had not been reported to the sex offender registry. The arrest followed the execution of a search warrant at Arnold's home, where evidence was seized, the release said.
