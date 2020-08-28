New York State Police arrested a Schenevus man Friday, Aug. 21 in connection with a series of car break-ins in the town of Oneonta earlier this month.
Keegan H. Allen, 22, of Schenevus, was charged with two counts of petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Allen allegedly broke into at least two vehicles, one on Murdock Avenue and another on Madison Avenue, rifling through their contents and stealing change, according to a media release. One homeowner was able to help identify Allen.
On Aug. 21, Oneonta City Police advised troopers that Allen was in the East End Laundromat, where he was later taken into custody. He was found in possession of suspected heroin, according to the release.
Allen was issued appearance tickets for all three charges returnable to Oneonta Town Court on Sept. 8.
