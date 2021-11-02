A Schoharie County man was charged after State Police said they found a stolen ATV on his property.
According to a media release, troopers found a stolen ATV at William Liberatore's residence in the town of Wright after a report that the ATV might be stolen. Investigation revealed an ATV Liberatore was attempting to sell was reported stolen in Saratoga County earlier this month, the release said.
Liberatore, 28, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class E felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to Wright Town Court on Nov. 22.
