A Broome County man was arrested Tuesday by New York State Police in connection with a string of burglaries in Afton and Bainbridge.
Ryan C. Curtis, 29, of Harpursville, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, a felony, and six counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, according to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Curtis is accused of breaking into Higher Ground Christian Church in Afton on two separate instances. A March burglary was reported in April because the church was closed for several weeks due to the coronavirus, Dembinska said, and a second burglary was reported in June.
Curtis is also accused of breaking into the Holy Cow Storage Shed in Bainbridge in July. Several locks were cut off of storage units, but a further investigation revealed that only one unit had an item stolen, Dembinska said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.