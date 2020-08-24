New York State Police arrested an Oneonta man Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of two children.
Robert B. Gregory, 48, of Oneonta, was charged with three counts each of forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse, both misdemeanors, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, also a misdemeanor.
An investigation, initiated when the parents of two victims younger than 17 contacted New York State Police, found that Gregory made inappropriate sexual comments and forcibly touched the intimate parts of two victims without their consent, according to a media release. Gregory is accused of inappropriately touching one victim on two separate occasions and another victim on one occasion.
Gregory was arrested in the town of Oneonta and processed at the Oneonta barracks. He was virtually arraigned and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. The judge issued orders of protections to each of the victims.
