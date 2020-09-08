A Chenango County man was arrested last week on charges of animal cruelty for allegedly shooting a pig in the town of Butternuts.
Robert W. Youngblood, 34, of South New Berlin, was charged with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor under New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law; second-degree criminal contempt, obstruction of governmental administration and second-degree making an apparently sworn false statement.
A trooper was dispatched to a Dunhams Cross Road residence Aug. 16 following a complaint that a 6-month-old pig was shot multiple times with a pellet gun, according to a media release.
The pig was alive but in “obvious distress” when the trooper left the scene, according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.
Troopers said Youngblood provided a statement at the state police state but was later found to have lied about what occurred at the property. He was additionally charged with violating an order of protection and contacting a person with whom he is not supposed to have contact while in the trooper’s presence.
Youngblood was issued appearance tickets to Butternuts Town Court for Sept. 24 for the animal cruelty and obstructing governmental administration charges and separate appearance tickets to the Unadilla Town Court for Sept. 21 for the false statement and criminal contempt charges.
