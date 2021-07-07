A Unadilla man was arrested last month after allegedly attacking a victim with a shovel.

John H. Hedman, 46, of Unadilla, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sidney police responded to a River Street residence June 13 following reports of an assault, according to Chief Eric Oliver. The victim was found bleeding from a cut to his head allegedly caused by a shovel.

Hedman was located and arrested June 16. He was arraigned in Sidney Village Court and released on his own recognizance.

