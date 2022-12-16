Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a man was arrested, accused of stalking another person.
According to a media release, Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, no address listed, was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with fourth-degree stalking, second degree harassment and trespassing. The arrest came after a trespassing complaint in the village of Unadilla.
According to the release, Bullis was found to be on the porch of the victim’s residence and had been continually trying to contact and see the victim over the phone and in person. He was released on his own recognizance following arraignment. The case is scheduled to be heard in town of Unadilla Court.
