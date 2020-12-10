A Bovina man has been arrested for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at a Delhi business.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, Sean R. Gillespie, 22, was arrested on Dec. 3 pursuant to a warrant issued by the town of Delhi Court. Gillespie was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; and two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny.
Gillespie was located by the Oneonta Police Department and held for sheriff’s deputies, the release said. He was arranged in the town of Andes Court and sent to jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured property bond.
