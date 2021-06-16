An Otsego County resident was arrested last week in connection with an ongoing New York State Police investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts throughout the county.
George H. Klinger III, 38, of Morris, was charged June 10 with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from an Otego residence earlier that day.
Klinger was processed, released and issued appearance tickets to Otego Town Court on June 24.
Investigators have identified other suspects but the investigation remains ongoing, according to troopers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.