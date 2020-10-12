Otsego County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a New Lisbon resident Monday, Oct. 12, in connection with a three-day music and marijuana legalization festival that violated an executive order banning mass gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
George A. Knarich, 55, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance and trespassing for promoting the 23rd annual New York Harvest Festival and Freedom Fair, which was billed as the “largest, longest-running private cannabis legalization event” in the state.
“This is something they’ve done for years,” said Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. “It’s been in Otsego the last three years, but they move around the state. Apparently there’s quite a following.”
Anticipating a crowd of 700 to 1,500 at the festival, Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond prepared a cease-and-desist order, which was served Thursday by deputies and Otsego County Treasurer Allen Ruffles.
The order was ignored and the event proceeded as scheduled, Devlin said. Deputies served notice of hearings Saturday to the event organizer and promoter for violating Title 10 of New York Codes, Rules and Regulations for promoting a non-essential gathering.
Online promotions of the festival advertised it as a “socially distant and drive-in-style event,” with workshops, speakers and entertainment broadcast via FM radio. Tickets were $80 in advance and $100 at the gate, with proceeds benefiting Damn Sam’s activism.
Devlin said attendees “appeared to be socially distancing” during a Saturday visit to the property.
As the event continued into Sunday, warrants of arrest were issued by the New Lisbon Town Court after Ruffles submitted a signed complaint and Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl got involved, Devlin said.
Knarich was arrested “without incident” at his County Highway 15 residence Monday morning and released from the Otsego County Correctional Facility following his arraignment that afternoon, according to Devlin, who said at least one additional arrest is pending.
“I wasn’t involved in the festival at all,” Knarich told The Daily Star. “They arrested me at my house, and I’d been there the whole time.”
Knarich said he hosted the festival on his family’s organic hemp farm last year and intended to again this year, but changed his mind after his partner received a cease-and-desist notice two weeks before the event.
“I was going to let them have it here,” he said. “That was my intention, but we decided not to with COVID.”
Knarich said festival organizer Rob Robinson, owner of Damn Sam Productions, decided to host the event just up the hill from the Knarich farm on a 145-acre property on Allen Road, where he had been living throughout the summer.
“He’s an activist,” Knarich said. “He thought he could do it.”
Robinson did not return a Monday evening Facebook message by press time. Contact information was not listed on the Damn Sam Productions website.
The property had been abandoned by its previous owner several months ago and fallen into disrepair, Knarich said.
The property was seized by Otsego County for tax foreclosure Thursday, Oct. 8, the day before the festival was scheduled to begin, according to Devlin.
Despite backing out of the festival and refusing to set foot on the Allen Road property throughout the weekend, Knarich said he was told by deputies that he was arrested for allowing festival organizers to use his farm’s name for online ticket sales and for promoting the event on the farm’s website, for which he had previously run into opposition from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.
“I’m an activist,” Knarich said. “I believe in legalization. Transformation is happening.”
Knarich was one of five Otsego County residents arrested in 2015 and charged with unlawfully growing cannabis, a misdemeanor. Last year, Knarich Family Farm obtained its hemp-growing license from the state and has since begun selling an array of tinctures, salves and other THC-infused products.
“I’m trying to do things the legal way,” Knarich said. “We’ve been helping many people in the community who are sick or ill or have cancer.”
An online fundraiser was set up Monday night by festival attendees to assist the proprietors with fines and fees.
Violators of social gathering restrictions are subject to a $15,000 fine and individuals who attend the event and do not wear face coverings are subject to a $1,000 fine, according to new orders issued earlier this week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Although festival attendance numbers are unclear, Devlin said the volume of attendees would have made issuing fines and making arrests impossible.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
