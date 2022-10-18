Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting said a Cortland County man died in a Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, vehicle crash.
According to a media release, the Chenango County 911 Center received a call of a one-car accident on state Route 206 near the intersection of county Road 2 in the town of Greene that resulted in one fatality.
Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and an accident reconstruction team investigated, the release said.
According to the release, Kaleb M. Lorows, 19, of Willet, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu east on Route 206 when the vehicle left the road and struck a guardrail. The vehicle then continued to travel east until it struck a tree. Lorows was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation into the cause of the motor vehicle accident is ongoing, the release said.
Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Greene Fire Department, Geneganslet Fire Department and the state Department of Transportation, according to the release.
