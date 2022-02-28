Town of Colchester Police said a man died in a Sunday afternoon car crash.
According to a media release, the Delaware County 911 Center received "multiple reports" of a two-car, head-on crash at about 12:38 p.m. on Delaware County Route 7 near Hill Top Lane in Colchester.
George H. Fredericks, 81, of Roscoe, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle, Angelo Zayas, 49, and his passenger were transported to Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton for treatment of their injuries. A dog in Zayas' vehicle at the time of the crash appeared to be in good health and was cared for at the scene until it could be reunited with family, the release said.
According to the accident description provided by police, Fredericks was driving north when his Subaru vehicle crossed over into the southbound lane, striking the Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Zayas. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames as a result of the crash.
County Route 7 was closed as Colchester Police and the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. It was reopened at 6:29 p.m.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
