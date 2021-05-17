Police in Delaware County said a New Jersey man died over the weekend in a one-car crash on state Route 17.
Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Monday that deputies are investigating the Sunday night crash in the town of Colchester.
According to the report, deputies, state police, Roscoe-Rockland Emergency Squad and members the Cooks Falls, East Branch and Downsville fire departments responded at about 11:20 p.m. to several 911 reports of the crash, about 1 1/2 miles east of the Cooks Falls exit.
Deputies said their investigation found the driver, Gregory P. Wright, 54, of Randolph, New Jersey, was traveling west in a 1976 Corvette when he was fatally injured after losing control of his vehicle and striking the guide wires and an earth embankment on the right shoulder of the roadway. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the release said.
