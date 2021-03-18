New York State Police are investigating a single-vehicle wreck that left a Chenango County man dead last week.
Robert C. Voyton, 49, of South New Berlin, was driving northwest on County Road 13 in Morris on Thursday, March 11, when his Chevrolet Silverado went off the roadway, struck a tree and rolled onto its side, according to troopers. He did not survive the crash.
Troopers were called to the scene at around 5:52 p.m. No one else was in the vehicle.
