Oneonta police said a man died in a Thursday morning bicycle accident.
According to a media release, police and the Oneonta Fire Department Emergency Medical Squad responded about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, to a report of an unresponsive man lying near a bicycle in Huntington Park in the city. Upon arrival, they found the 50-year-old man, dead.
Police said their investigation into th incident revealed video surveillance of a bicycle accident. The exact cause of death is unknown, the release said, pending a medical examination.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and the name of the deceased will not be released until family notifications can be made.
"The Oneonta Police Department urges people of all ages to wear safety-rated bicycle helmets and to use caution at all time while operating a bicycle," the release said.
Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detectives Division at 607-432-1111.
