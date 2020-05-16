A man clearing trees on his property in Unadilla died Monday, May 11, after a tree fell on him, state police reported Tuesday, May 12.
William P. Marszal, 80, of Unadilla was clearing trees on the property Monday, May 11. While operating a John Deere 420 dozer and skidding a downed tree, the downed tree uprooted another tree that subsequently fell on Marszal causing head trauma, troopers said the investigation revealed. Marszal was pronounced deceased on scene.
State police and the Unadilla Emergency Squad responded to the accident.
