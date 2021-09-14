A man is dead following a two-car crash in the town of Guilford on Monday, Sept. 13, Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting reported Tuesday.
According to the media release at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, 22-year-old Dominique D. Brissett of Walkill was traveling north on county Road 36 operating a 2007 Subaru sedan when his vehicle collided with a 2017 Nissan SUV being operated by 23-year-old Rachel A. Feyh of Sidney, who was traveling south.
Brissett's vehicle became involved became engulfed in flames, according to a media, and passing motorists were able to remove him from the vehicle before the vehicle was consumed by fire.
Feyh was trapped inside her vehicle and emergency personnel kept her stable while extracting her from the SUV, the release said.
Brissett was later pronounced dead on the scene. Feyh was air lifted by Life Net to SUNY Upstate State Medical University, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.
Further details about the crash were unavailable, according to deputies because the investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Division, Detectives Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene, the release said. They were assisted on the scene by the Guilford Fire Department, Norwich Fire Department, Chenango County Bureau of Fire, Sidney EMS and Norwich City Police Department.
