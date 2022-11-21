Delaware County officials said a New Jersey man was killed Sunday in a utility terrain vehicle crash.
According to a media release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated the UTV accident that occurred on Carcass Brook Road in the town of Tompkins.
Their investigation showed that William Youhas, 45, was operating a side-by-side utility vehicle on Carcass Brook Road when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn, the release said. Youhas was partially ejected from the vehicle during the crash, resulting in the UTV pinning him between the vehicle and the roadway.
Youhas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Trout Creek Fire Department, Walton Fire and EMS, Lifenet Helicopter Service and the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police all assisted in the response to the accident, according to the release.
