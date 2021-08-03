State Police said a Herkimer County man died over the weekend in Canadarago Lake.
According to a media release, troopers and other first responders were dispatched to the lake Saturday morning, July 31, for a report of a man who went into the water and did not resurface.
Troopers, Otsego County sheriff’s deputies, State Park police, Richfield EMS, Fly Creek EMS and Milford Fire Department members responded to the scene in an effort to find the man.
An investigation revealed that David M. Morrissey, 54, of Mohawk, went into the lake after he saw his boat drifting away while he was on Deowongo Island. Morrissey did not resurface.
Morrissey's body was recovered from the lake several hours later by the State Police Underwater Recovery Team, the release said.
