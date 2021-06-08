A Sidney man wanted on an active warrant was taken into custody over the weekend by Sidney police and a civilian bystander.
Anthony C. M. Masi, 29, was charged with petit larceny, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, possession of a hypodermic instrument, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance not in its original container.
Sidney police received a tip Saturday, June 5, that Masi, wanted on an active petit larceny warrant, was shopping at Advance Auto Parts on Delaware Avenue, according to Sidney Police Chief Eric Oliver.
Masi fled when the officer attempted to take him into custody, running through the store aisles until a bystander volunteered to assist the officer, according to Oliver. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Suboxone and a hypodermic needle.
Masi was arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance.
