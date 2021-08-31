A Schoharie County man was on charges of animal abuse last week after fatally shooting a feral cat near his residence, according to New York State Police.
Robert Bilby, 57, of Schoharie, was charged with torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal and the illegal discharge of a firearm Friday, Aug. 27.
A witness reported observing Bilby shoot and kill a feral cat too close to a residence July 26, according to Kerra Burns, Troop G public information officer.
Under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law, a firearm may not be discharged within 500 feet of a residence.
Bilby was issued a Sept. 2 appearance ticket in Seward Town Court.
